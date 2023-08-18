'The Ashes are done, mate,' - Ange Postecoglou reacts to Lionesses beating Australia in Women's World Cup semi-finals and aims dig at England cricket team

Ange Postecoglou reacted to Australia losing to Lionesses in the Women's World Cup, with a sly dig at the England's cricket team..

WHAT HAPPENED? Postecoglou definitely wasn't the happiest man in England when the Lionesses defeated the Australian women's team 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. The Tottenham Hotspur manager was asked about his thoughts on the Lionesses' win over Australia, and whether the win broke the deadlock that was set between the two countries in the cricket Ashes series. The Ashes series is a historic contest between the two countries with the winner taking home the bragging rights, however, this year the two teams ended the series in a draw with both teams winning two matches each.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the game and whether the semis can be termed as the Ashes decider: "The Ashes are done, mate, they're back in Australia. It was a great game and talking to people back home the way the tournament has been embraced is the most important thing for us. Obviously, I'd much prefer we'd won and got to the final but if you know the history of football in Australia we don't have many of these moments where the whole country is looking at the game, let alone the national team."

"For people like me who have grown up, it's hard to get the game in the papers or on TV. The exposure has been wall to wall and it's brilliant and in the middle of the other code's season which is gold for us. Hopefully, it's everlasting. As for who I'll be going for, I live in England now and as long as it's a great spectacle, a great game that's all I say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ashes urn, the trophy, was eventually won by Australia due to the country having won the previous Ashes series in 2021. As for football, the Australian said he was hoping for a great game and wasn't interested in taking sides.

WHAT NEXT? Postecoglou's Spurs side will host Manchester United on Saturday, August 19 while the Lionesses will take on Spain on Sunday morning in Sydney.