Ange Postecoglou makes history! Tottenham boss breaks record by scooping third successive Premier League Manager of the Month award

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, created history by clinching three consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

Postecoglou makes history with third award

Only the fourth manager to achieve three consecutive awards

Spurs maintained a perfect record in October

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australian coach secured the Manager of the Month award for October, completing an unprecedented trio of awards for his first three months in charge. Spurs, under Postecoglou's leadership, achieved a flawless record in October, winning all three Premier League matches with away wins over Luton Town and Crystal Palace, and a 2-0 home victory against Fulham.

Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were the three other contenders as they went unbeaten with Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Postecoglou will now take aim at Guardiola's record run of four successive awards, which he achieved during the 2017-118 season by winning the individual accolade right from September to December.

Article continues below

However, Spurs succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in their first game in November which could potentially derail Postceoglou's challenge.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham have two remaining league fixtures in November which would see them make a trip to Molineux on Saturday and would then host Aston Villa on November 26 after the international break.