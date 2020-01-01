Andre Ayew's Swansea City shares spoils with Semi Ajayi's West Bromwich Albion

The Ghana forward was on display as the Swans took a point off the Baggies in Championship action

Andre Ayew and Semi Ajayi started on opposite sides at the Liberty Stadium in Championship action on Saturday afternoon with Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion playing out a goalless draw.

The Baggies trashed Swansea 5-1 in the reverse fixture, with Ajayi scoring the opening goal, but were unable to break the deadlock this weekend.

The Swans recorded just one win in their last eight games and conceded late goals that denied them winning in two of their last four matches, including last week's draw at Blackburn.

This led Ayew to declaring that Swansea needed a result against the West Midlands outfit, who were beaten at home by Wigan Athletic last time out.

The Ghana international played for 90 minutes providing 45 touches and 13 accurate passes (54.2%). He was fouled three times and defensively made two tackles and three clearances.

Ajayi meanwhile made one clearance and tackle, 65 touches, 52 accurate passes (83. 9%) and won two of four total duels.

It ends goalless in South Wales.#SWAWBA pic.twitter.com/mV5S93NoIU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 7, 2020

West Bromwich's failure to win means they drop to second and have been overtaken by Leeds United at the top of the table. Swansea drop down to 11th, but are just three points off the promotion play-off places.