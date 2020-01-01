Andre Ayew ready for Middlesbrough after draw with West Bromwich Albion

The Ghanaian forward was pleased the Swans were able to avoid defeat against the Baggies at the weekend

Andre Ayew was happy with Swansea City’s goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend and is now looking towards their next game against Middlesbrough.

The Swans were on the receiving end of a 5-1 defeat against the Baggies in the reverse fixture and have also been in poor form with just one win in their last eight games (D4 L3) prior to this tie.

Ayew took to social media to assert it was a credible result as there are just nine games left to bring the season to a close.

“Good point at home ... still lots to play for!!,” Ayew posted on Instagram.

“Let’s get ready for next week. Come on jack army!”

Swansea dropped to 11th as a result of the draw, but are still very much in the hunt for the promotion play-offs as they are just three points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.