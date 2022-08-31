Andre Ayew grabs first goal of the season as Al Sadd defeat Al Sailiya in Qatar

The 32-year-old Black Star scored the opening goal to help the King of Hearts register their second victory of the top-flight

Ghana international Andre Ayew opened his account for the new campaign as Al Sadd edged out Al Sailiya 2-1 in a Qatar Stars League fixture on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old put his side ahead in the 17th minute before Carlos Strandberg levelled matters for Sailiya in the 45th minute for a 1-1 result at the half-time break. Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah drilled home the winner for the champions in the 65th minute.

Having lost their previous fixture 2-1 against Al-Gharafa, Sadd went into the game at Education City Stadium in Doha seeking to make amends, and they were the better side in the opening exchanges.

As earlier as the sixth minute, Bounedjah found the back of the net after being put through by Hashim Ali but his effort was ruled out for offside. Three minutes later, Ali got a chance of his own but he failed to tap in a sweeping cross from Ayew.

However, the Black Star got it right in the 17th minute when he put Sadd ahead against the run of play. A cross from Bounedjah found Ayew lurking unmarked inside the box, and he turned around to slot the ball past Amine Lecomte.

With minutes left to the half-time break, Sailiya drew level when Strandberg headed home a cross from Giannis Fetfatzidis past Ivanildo.

In the second period, Sadd continued to dominate but they were forced to wait until the 65th minute when Brazilian Guilherme laid a neat cross to Bounedjah, and the Atlas Lion made no mistake to score the winner.

Sailiya had a chance to get something from the game in the 86th minute but Giannis Fetfatzidis missed from the penalty spot. Ayew featured for the entire 90 minutes.

His scoring form will be good news to Ghana coach Otto Addo as he prepares to name his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Last season, Ayew managed 21 appearances for Sadd and scored 15 goals in the league. Sadd, who are lying fifth on the table with seven points from five matches, will next face Al-Shamal at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium next Tuesday.