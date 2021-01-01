Ayew: Ghana star breaks goal record in Swansea City injury return against Yiadom’s Reading

The attacker netted 19 minutes after coming on in the Championship matchday 44 fixture at Madejski Stadium

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew made a scoring return to action as the club held Reading to a 2-2 away draw in the Championship on Sunday.

The Ghanaian joined team-mate Jamal Lowe on the scoresheet in the matchday 44 fixture but goal replies from Yakou Meite and Tomas Esteves ensured the sharing of the spoils at Madejski Stadium. It was the 31-year-old’s 16th strike of the regular season, a goal higher than he reached last term.

The match result was enough to confirm Swansea’s qualification for the promotion play-off but it will not help Reading progress. With two more rounds of matches to the end of the season, the two clubs sit fifth and seventh respectively on the table, the latter just missing out by one position.

A 64th-minute substitute, Ayew made a return to action after sitting out Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers, having picked up an injury in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers two matchdays earlier.

Cote d’Ivoire striker Meite opened the scoring for Reading on the day, heading home into the net from a John Swift assist in the 30th minute.

Lowe, however, drew Swansea level in the 67th minute, tapping a rebound into the net after goalkeeper Rafael saved Jay Fulton’s first effort. It was an Ayew backheel pass that allowed Fulton to charge into the opposition box.

The Ghanaian put his side in front in the 83rd minute as he slotted home from close range, having been picked out by Jake Bidwell.

The hosts did not give up and ultimately found reward in the third minute of injury time as Nigeria international Sone Aluko set up Esteves for the equaliser.

Ayew’s national team colleague Andy Yaidom saw 81 minutes of action for Reading.

The attacker’s injury return is good news for Ghana as head coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his squad for a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa in June.