Fan View: '$220,000 tax-free in Qatar' - Andre Ayew's Al Sadd move triggers social media frenzy
Last Updated
Getty Images
Andre Ayew's move to Qatari side Al Sadd has sparked a heated discussion on social media.
Having left Swansea City in June, the Ghana international has signed a two-year deal for the Stars League side where he will reportedly earn $220,000 (€186,514.39) a month.
The contract could be extended for a further one year.
Editors' Picks
- Varane has agreement with Man Utd until 2026 as talks with Real Madrid continue
- Chelsea keeping tabs on Lewandowski after struggles to sign Haaland or Kane
- Tokyo 2020 Power Rankings: Sweden leapfrog the USWNT in the race for Olympic gold
- Giovana Queiroz: Barcelona's teen Olympian who opted for Brazil over the USWNT
While many fans are focusing on the financial benefit of the transfer, others have expressed concern over the quality of the Qatari league.
Below are the best comments: