Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out inside stadium due to host 2022 World Cup qualifier

England's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra has been plunged into doubt after the latter's national stadium caught fire just over 24 hours away from kick-off.

The microstate's Estadi Nacional, based in the Pyrenees capital of Andorra la Vella, was due to host the Group I clash between Gareth Southgate's Three Lions and Koldo Alvarez's hosts.

But the match now appears to be under threat after a blaze broke out at the venue on Friday afternoon.

What has happened?

Shortly after teams had held their press conferences ahead of their encounter on Saturday, the stadium was pictured with flames engulfing what appeared to be a television gantry.

The fire, apparently confined to a single side of the field, looked to have caught the pitchside monitor typically used for video assistant referee decisions, in its blaze.

Sky Sports News captured the scenes live, having been broadcasting a preview of the match from the stadium when the fire broke out, and have since reported that firefighters have brought it under control.

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at the Estadi Nacional, where Andorra are set to play England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier. pic.twitter.com/RTG64JhfUl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2021

Incident throws match into chaos

Given the proximity of the blaze to the pitch at Estadi Nacional, it remains to be seen whether England's game will be able to take place as planned.

Article continues below

The Three Lions, currently unbeaten in Group I and undefeated in regular time since a loss to Belgium last November, are looking to further strengthen their position in the race for Qatar next year.

Southgate, who has indicated that Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier will captain the side this weekend, will now see his side likely face serious disruption ahead of a Wembley return next week to face Hungary.

More to come...