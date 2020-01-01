Andonovski cuts four World Cup winners as he names 20-player USWNT Olympic qualifying roster

The U.S. will aim to reach for the Tokyo games when they begin Concacaf qualification later this month

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his 20-player roster for Olympic qualifying, cutting eight players from his January camp.

Andonovski called in 28 players for the USWNT's January camp and had to cut down his group heading into the 2020 Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament, which begins later this month.

The USWNT boss has cut the following eight players from his 28-player group: Jane Campbell, Casey Short, Midge Purce, Tierna Davidson, Allie Long, Morgan Brian, Mallory Pugh, and Sophia Smith.

Of that group, Davidson, Long, Brian and Pugh were all a part of the 23-player squad that won the 2019 World Cup. A fifth member, Alex Morgan, is missing due to her pregnancy.

Two players have made the Olympic qualifying squad despite not being a part of the World Cup team: Andi Sullivan and Lynn Williams.

“Full credit to the players for competing hard during our January camp and for making our final roster decisions difficult,” Andonovski said in a federation release.

“We have a balanced roster with versatile players and of course they have a lot of experience in important games. This is a team that understands that you have to be aggressive and unpredictable in how you create scoring chances but also knows how to be smart on defense at the same time.

"They are mature and savvy players who can adjust on the fly if needed and of course are highly motivated to earn that berth to the Olympics.”

The USWNT will begin Olympic qualifying on January 28 against Haiti, before facing Panama on January 31 and Costa Rica on February 3 to finish off group play.

Should the U.S. advance out of its group, it will face a semifinal match where the winner will advance to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the loser will be eliminated.

Full roster (caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 3), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 24), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 57)

DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 53/0), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage; 96/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 104/1), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 125/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 171/0), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride; 40/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 95/19), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 78/12), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 38/10), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 60/14), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 15/0)

FORWARDS (6): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 162/32), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 288/121), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage; 14/2), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 130/51), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 160/50), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 21/6)