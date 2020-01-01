Anderlecht can push Tau to the Premier League - Man City legend Kompany

The Witbank-born forward will work with the former Citizens captain who promised to help him reach the Premier League eventually

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany says Anderlecht will push Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau to become the best player he can be during his season-long loan with the club.

The 26-year-old completed the move on Wednesday morning from Brighton & Hove Albion after failing to secure a UK work permit for a third successive season.

The 2020-21 season will be Tau's third successive stint in Belgium after loan spells with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge in the past two campaigns.

And Kompany hopes the former Mamelodi Sundowns player will enjoy his time with the Belgian giants.

"I hope this is going to be an amazing journey," said Kompany as he welcomed Tau to the club .

"You said you've come here for the next step. So, we are going to push you to become the best player you can be," he added.

Kompany is aware that South Africa wants to see Tau in the Premier League, and he admits it is Anderlecht's role to help the attacker achieve this objective.

"I know they are looking back to you in the Premier League. So, it's our role to take you there," concluded Kompany.

Tau moved to Europe in 2018 but he was loaned out to Saint-Gilloise by Brighton almost immediately after arriving from the Brazilians due to work permit restrictions in the UK.

His first season with Saint-Gilloise saw him score 13 goals and register 11 assists.

As a result, Tau was named Proximus Player of the Season for his efforts, and more teams started taking notice of him with France-based outfit Amiens SC also at one stage interested in acquiring his services.

However, it was Club Brugge who did enough to secure his services - and he would go on to win the Belgian Pro League title with them at the end of the 2019-20 season.

This was after the season was cancelled with Brugge leading the standings by a whopping 15 points.

Tau also got to play in European competitions with Club Brugge - facing the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United in the process.

But his efforts didn't convince Club Brugge who took the decision not to fight to keep him for a second successive season when his loan deal expired on June 30.