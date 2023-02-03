Ancelotti admits Camavinga doesn't like playing at left-back despite series of star performances

- Camavinga starred vs Valencia
- Played full-back during World Cup
- Due to move to midfield with Alaba return
WHAT HAPPENED? The France international played 90 minutes at left-back for Madrid against Valencia, with first choice Ferland Mendy and back-up David Alaba out due to injury. And Camavinga went about his duties well, defending astutely while also offering plenty of attacking thrust. Still, Ancelotti admitted that the natural centre-midfielder dislikes playing in the position.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He has surprised us all as a left-back. I'm liking him a lot. Alaba returns on Sunday, we'll see. The team suffers less behind because he works well," Ancelotti said in a post-game press conference.
"He has played very little in this position, but he creates a lot of danger in the opposite field. And he also has defensive work. He doesn't like it, but we do."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga is becoming one of the best young central midfielders in the world, but was asked to play at left-back for France in the World Cup. And it's a position he's thrived in for Madrid when asked in recent weeks.
WHAT NEXT FOR CAMAVINGA? The France international will likely move back to central midfield with Alaba due to return soon. But he's proved that he can be a true option at the position going forward.