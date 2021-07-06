The ex-Everton boss reached out to his former player to discuss a potential transfer to the Spanish capital

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been in contact with Richarlison, a player he is eager to reunite with in Spain this summer.

Ancelotti was hired by Real Madrid in June as he opted to leave Everton to return to his former club on a contract that runs through 2024.

The Italian boss is now interested in bringing one of Everton's stars to Madrid with him, as he has held conversations with Richarlison over that possibility.

What happened?

Goal can confirm that a call between Ancelotti and Richarlison happened recently, with the forward currently on duty with Brazil for Copa America.

Ancelotti is eager to bring him to the Bernabeu, but any potential talks are in the early stages.

Still, the conversation between the two could evolve into an offer for Everton to consider in the coming weeks.

Richarlison's time at Everton

The Brazilian forward has been with Everton since 2018, having made the move to Goodison Park after one season at Watford.

Ancelotti arrived midway through the 2019-20 season, with Richarlison netting 15 goals by the end of that campaign.

In total, Richarlison has scored 42 goals in 119 appearances for Everton, with 13 of those coming this past season.

Richarlison is currently with Brazil for the Copa America, with the Selecao booking their spot in the finale with a win over Peru on Monday.

He started that 1-0 win before being replaced by Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the 85th minute.

