'Calvert-Lewin can become a top striker in Europe' - Ancelotti hails in-form Everton star

The new Toffees boss has enjoyed a perfect start thanks to the young forward's goalscoring form, and he expects it to continue

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has everything needed to be “a top striker” as he runs the rule over his new squad at Goodison Park.

Following his winner against Burnley in Ancelotti’s first match in charge, Calvert-Lewin notched a brace at Newcastle on Saturday to ensure the Italian’s tenure began with two wins from two .

Ancelotti has managed the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Didier Drogba during his career – so he knows what it takes to become a top-class centre-forward.

“[Calvert-Lewin] is a fantastic striker in my opinion – fantastic with the head, clever in the box, and sharp,” he told reporters.

“But he’s young and for this reason he has to improve. He is a humble guy and he doesn’t talk a lot.

“I think he is going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker.”

Calvert-Lewin’s two goals at St James’ Park meant he is now enjoying the most prolific season of his club career and is enjoying working with Ancelotti .

Now 22, this is the first time he has reached double figures of goals in all competitions, surpassing his previous best of eight reached in each of the last two seasons.

The win took Everton up to 10th in the Premier League table, and extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

"The spirit of the team is really good, they fight for each other, they enjoy to work hard," Ancelotti said.

"So this is the key; now we are going to have more time to work and play better football but some parts of the game were really good, in my opinion.

"I really enjoyed the result and the performance.

"We had difficulties, also, in the second half of the first half, we suffered a lot and lost control of the game.

“In the first 25 minutes we did really well, played really good football and [had] good opportunities. Newcastle came into the game and it was difficult to avoid their pressure.

“Fortunately, we didn't lose control in the second half, we were in more control of the game. It is true we conceded a goal but it is also true that the reaction was really good."

Ancelotti’s side are set to be tested in the first two matches of 2020, as Everton face away games at Manchester City and Liverpool.