Amuneke, Finidi George and Sodje advise Osimhen after sealing €50 million Napoli move

The former Nigeria internationals have expressed their delight with the transfer of the 21-year-old to the Serie A club

Emmanuel Amuneke, Finidi George and Sam Sodje have all reacted to the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille to Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker completed a €50 million transfer to the Serie A side in July, to become the most expensive Nigeria player in history.

Osimhen’s impressive performances for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit earned him the deal after scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions during his one-year stay with the French side.

Former Betis and Mallorca winger George has lauded the move and believes the 21-year-old will not struggle to settle at the club.

“It’s a good move for Victor and every transfer has its own way of negotiations, but I’m happy everything went well for him. If he’s happy then we are all happy for him,” George told Brila.

“Why now? he can adapt, Ronaldo, for example, shone in Spain before going to Italy and everyone thought he’s going to struggle because of the style of play, but he adapted.

“So I think Victor can adapt to the style of football in Italy as well and I believe he will surely do well.”

Former Reading and Portsmouth star Sodje has also thrown his weight behind the young striker to be a success with the Parthenopeans.

”I think it is a good move for him, he’s well fit and he had a great season and I think he’s gone now for a big-money move that will make him live up to expectations,” he added.

”I hope he gets his first goal very early because it will help him, but talking about being a success in Naples?

”When it comes to his abilities – I think he will be successful and I am so happy for him, the Super Eagles, Nigeria, and Africa at large to have a player to go for such a big amount of money I think it’s great.

Osimhen broke into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile, under the guidance of Amuneke, where he emerged as the competition’s top-scorer and won the Silver Ball for his effort after helping Nigeria win the title.

The striker then teamed up with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg after his success at the tournament before joining Sporting Charleroi.

His fine form for the Belgian club secured him a move to Lille last summer as a replacement for Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe, who moved to Premier League giants Arsenal.

Amuneke has praised the progress of the 21-year-old forward and advised him to remain humble and focused as he aims to reach the peak of his career.

“My advice to Osimhen is to remain calm in all that he does. This is a very big move for him and it’s the will of God on his life. So he should remain focused and know that he still has a long way to go,” he told AOI.

“He should always remember that this is just a stepping stone for him; age is on his side and I’m very happy to see him make this big move,” Amuneke said.

“It’s amazing to see the players that have passed through me making progress. Osimhen is one player that never gives up, he always wants to play and win even when all odds are against him. I wish him all the best in Napoli and hopes he finds God’s favour.”

Osimhen has linked up with Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly, who played a big role in the success of the transfer, allaying the fears of the Super Eagles striker on racism in Italy.