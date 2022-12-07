Amrabat: Morocco World Cup star's agent responds to Liverpool transfer rumours amid Klopp meeting

The agent of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has responded to claims linking the player to Liverpool.

Amrabat has been Morocco's key midfielder

Agent responds amid Liverpool rumours

Tottenham and Inter Milan also linked with move

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat has been a reliable figure for Morocco in midfield and has been phenomenal as the Atlas Lions continue to write good history in the ongoing Qatar finals.

After surprisingly topping their group with an unbeaten record, Morocco progressed to the last eight after seeing off Spain in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

As he enjoys a breakthrough moment in the World Cup, he has been linked with Liverpool, with recent rumours indicating that he has already met with Jurgen Klopp over a possible move to the Premier League.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Of course, I get a lot of phone calls for Sofyan. The whole world has seen he's the best holding midfielder of the World Cup," said Mohammed Sinouh, who is Amrabat’s agent.

"Sofyan is a top professional, he's focused on the World Cup with Morocco."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Klopp is understood to be eager to strengthen his midfield for the second half of the busy season ahead and Amrabat has been rumoured to be one of his key targets.

"The meeting between the two parties has also been positive, and the latter have planned to see each other again after the 2022 World Cup," the report states.

It is also said that the parties will meet again after the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from Liverpool, the Moroccan has been further linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A side Inter Milan.

Amrabat’s contract at Fiorentina is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

He has made 101 appearances in Serie A, scoring two goals. He moved to Italy in 2019, joining Verona before his move to Fiorentina in 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? The Atlas Lions fans will look upon him to boss the midfield when Morocco take on Portugal in the quarter-finals on December 10.