America de Cali vs Millonarios: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

The hosts can boost their hopes of making the play-offs with a win over the Azules on Wednesday

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch America de Cali vs Millonarios

America have endured mixed fortunes so far in 2021, but they remain in the hunt for a top-eight berth.

Victory over Millonarios would lift them ahead of arch-rivals Deportivo Cali in eighth place, the final qualifying spot for the play-offs.

The visitors have struggled for form as of late, winning just once in their last three outings.

Sunday's 2-1 win over Bucaramanga nevertheless keeps Millonarios comfortably inside the play-off positions, and with just four games remaining they appear a solid bet to make the cut.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 31 1:30pm/4:30pm America de Cali vs Millonarios Fanatiz

What other BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 31 3:40pm/6:40pm Envigado vs Patriotas Fanatiz March 31 7pm/10pm Pereira vs La Equidad Fanatiz March 31 2pm/5pm Rionegro vs Once Caldas Fanatiz April 1 2pm/5pm Pasto vs Bucaramanga Fanatiz April 1 4pm/7pm Chico vs Alianza Petrolera Fanatiz April 1 6:05pm/9:05pm La Equidad vs Deportivo Cali Fanatiz

