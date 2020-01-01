Ambitious Villas-Boas eager to remain at Marseille but wants transfer assurances
Andre Villas-Boas has eased the worries of Marseille fans who interpreted a recent social media post as a farewell, but insists he will not stay at the club if they cannot match his ambitions.
Former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham coach Villas-Boas moved to Marseille at the start of the season, replacing Rudi Garcia after he could only guide them to a fifth-place finish.
An improvement under Villas-Boas was not instant, as they won just four of their first 12 matches of the season across all competitions, but a 16-match unbeaten run followed.
That helped propel them to what would be their final position in the Ligue 1 table, as Marseille were confirmed as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last week when the 2019-20 season was cancelled.
A recent Instagram post by Villas-Boas saw him pay tribute to his players, the fans and the club's hierarchy for bringing him to the club, which some supporters interpreted as a potential goodbye.
Although Villas-Boas was adamant that was not his intention, he also stressed he will not stay at Marseille if he does not like the project.
Vice Champion de France! Que dire ? Quels mots choisir ? Par où commencer ? Quel exploit extraordinaire ! Tant de moments de joies, tant d'explosions de sentiments! Résumer cette saison entre éclat et moments d'exceptions est trop facile car il en a été ainsi pendant plusieurs matchs consécutifs. Ce qui a marqué et marque souvent les équipes de choix, c'est la capacité de se réinventer face à l'adversité, que ce soit quand elle touche le fond où quand les rêves nous échappent à la porte. Nous étions un groupe! Nous étions une équipe. Nous savions être cohérents et avoir le bon mot et la bonne réaction les uns envers les autres. Cet état d'esprit c’est senti au quotidien d’une communion avec chacun. Le problème de l'autre est mon problème. C'était comme ça à chaque étape de ce voyage. Je vous remercie tous sans exception. À mes joueurs brillants et inégalés qui, avec beaucoup d'efforts et d'altruisme, ont tout donné à chaque match. À Frank McCourt et Jacques Henri-Eyraud. À Andoni Zubizarreta et Albert Valentin qui m'ont amené dans cette merveilleuse ville de Marseille et m'ont permis de connaître la force du Vélodrome et la passion unique de ses habitants. À mon staff, amis de voyage, mes rois de compétences. Au staff médical, décisif et tolérant qui a obtenu des résultats unique cette saison. Au personnel administratif et logistique attentif à chaque détail. À Rani qui est à chaque fois partout pour résoudre des problèmes. A Elodie qui a un portugais fou à ses côtés. À tous ceux qui ont participé à ce merveilleux voyage, merci. Dans cette sensation et ce désir d'éclater de joie, nous sommes appelés à la raison qui nous alerte du triste moment que nous vivons. Nous échangerions toutes les victoires et tous les trophées pour chacune des vies perdues. Aux fans qui sont actuellement envahis par ces mêmes sensations, qui veulent crier de joie mais où la larme persiste à retenir la passion, merci ! Merci du cœur ! Votre force et votre sens de l'exigence nous ont obligés à répondre. Cette victoire est aussi la vôtre. Je voudrais terminer en dédiant cette deuxième place à l'ancien président marseillais Pape Diouf.
"In the world of football there are several good coaches, it is not with this second-place finish that I will become the best coach in the world, nor the worst," he told RMC Sport.
"I remain as I am. I already said at a press conference that you could find me [in a few months] closer to the Dakar desert [competing in the Dakar Rally] than to a Premier League club or elsewhere. I have ambitions that are limitless geographically - I still have to do Japan, I want to discover Japanese culture and Japanese football.
"I say it sincerely, I'm fine in Marseille, I don't want to look for other clubs or other options. I want to play the Champions League with Marseille, but I want to know how much we are economically dependent on our project.
"That means, if we don't have the conditions to do a good job, it is not worth it, I think. It's normal for a coach to seek such assurances. I think Jacques-Henri [Eyraud, Marseille president] will have answers, like Andoni [Zubizarreta, sporting director] and Frank [McCourt, club owner] will, obviously.
"Then, if there are differences between us, Jacques-Henri and I are honest enough to say. On my side, I am open, but it is necessary that we have the opportunity with Andoni to have a quality transfer window, in conditions that will not be the best, but that will allow us to be competitive. We are not so naive as to forget the economic situation of the club.
"[I just want to] understand where we are going, understand how much we can make in investments, if the club wants me, or if it does not want me, and in this case no problem."