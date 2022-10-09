‘Amazing depth’ keeping Pulisic on his toes after goal-scoring return to Chelsea starting XI for USMNT star

Christian Pulisic may have proved a point to Graham Potter, but “amazing depth” in Chelsea’s squad means that he can take nothing for granted.

American included from the off vs Wolves

Found the target in a 3-0 win

Faces fierce competition for places

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international was returned to the Blues’ starting XI for a Premier League meeting with Wolves, and delivered a smart left-footed finish to put the hosts in complete control at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic had been finding game time hard to come by under Thomas Tuchel, but a managerial change may have played into his hands after being included from the off for the first time since September 3 and for just the second time this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: While the USMNT star is delighted to have made a positive impression against Wolves, he has told Chelsea’s official website of the challenge he faces in trying to nail down a regular role: “We have a very strong team with amazing depth, guys that can come in and do a great job. We have players that work hard and push each other in training every day. That can only help the team and I think you saw that against Wolves. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. I like the way the team is working at the moment, and it’s just about finding some consistency and keeping going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic fired home against Wolves from a tight angle and said of seeing the ball hit the back of the net: “It was very nice! I wasn’t sure if Mason [Mount] would get that pass through but he slipped it through. It was a tough angle so it was a nice finish and I’m really happy to get that goal.”

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League home games (W5 D3), winning three in a row at Stamford Bridge in the competition for the first time since September 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The 24-year-old is now up to 233 minutes of Premier League football in the 2022-23 campaign and has opened his goal account in what promises to be an important season for him as the World Cup finals in Qatar draw ever closer.