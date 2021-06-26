Amad Diallo picks out preferred position at Man Utd but 18-year-old is 'ready for everything'

The highly-rated Ivorian youngster is hoping to see regular game time for the Red Devils, but he does face fierce competition for places

Amad Diallo has picked out his preferred playing position at Manchester United, but the 18-year-old forward says he is "ready for everything" in a bid to see more competitive game time.

The highly-rated Ivorian was acquired by the Red Devils in January, with a deal put in place with Atalanta during the summer transfer window of 2020.

Diallo has taken in Premier League and Europa League outings under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is ready to challenge the likes of Mason Greenwood and Daniel James for his favoured role on the right flank.

What has been said?

The promising youngster told the UTD Unscripted series: "I play here like I played in Italy. Obviously, coaches set up teams in different ways but playing wide-right here, having freedom, having to attack and defend.

"In Italy it is a case of go and attack but then defend and it is the same here. I see myself more as a wide-right player, but I have always said that, in football, you should never have a preferred position.

"Okay, perhaps you have a preference, but you should be ready for anything. I have played wide left, wide right, and I have played through the middle, so all of the positions are the same to me.

"If the coach tells me to play in a specific position, there will be a reason for that. I will not argue, I will just play in that position.

"If I really have to say a favourite position, I would say wide-right, because, from there, I can dribble and carry the ball deep into the opposition’s half. So I guess it is the position I like best, but I have to be ready for everything."

The bigger picture

Diallo made his debut for United in a Europa League clash with Real Sociedad in February.

He also faced AC Milan in that competition, with a first goal for the Red Devils registered in that contest at Old Trafford.

Eight appearances were taken in altogether during the 2020-21 campaign, with the youngster starting to repay a show of faith that could cost the Premier League heavyweights around £37 million ($51m).

Impressive progress is also being made at international level, with senior recognition coming Diallo's way.

He made his bow with the Ivory Coast against Niger in March, before going on to score a stunning free-kick in a June meeting with Burkina Faso.

