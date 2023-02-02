Almiron reveals lucky boots held together by glue after hitting nine goals for Newcastle

Miguel Almiron has revealed that the lucky boots that delivered a reversal in fortune for him at Newcastle are being held together by glue!

Paraguayan forward had been short on goals

Started the 2022-23 campaign with a bang

Chasing down trophy and top-four finish

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paraguay international forward headed into the 2022-23 campaign having registered just one goal for the Magpies across the previous campaign and with jibes from Manchester City winger Jack Grealish ringing in his ears. Almiron has, however, been a revelation for Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle – hitting nine goals across all competitions – and credits a pair of battered boots for that upturn in form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Almiron has told FourFourTwo of having to seek the help of Newcastle kit man Neil Stoker after seeing his favourite footwear split when netting against Tottenham in October: “My lucky football boots had opened up like a sandwich. I told Neily that he had to do something because I’d scored again! He’s a genius – somehow he stuck it back together with glue and they’re still going strong. I just hope they’ll last me the season. Then I’ll sign them and give them to him as a present.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The boots that Almiron is referring to are a pair of fluorescent yellow Puma Ultra Ultimates, which he hopes will make it through to the end of the season and a shot at major silverware alongside a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Almiron has actually gone eight games without a goal for Newcastle, with his last effort coming against Leicester on Boxing Day, but he remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans and has also contributed three assists this term.