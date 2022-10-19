Almeria vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Spanish top flight rolls onwards - here's everything you need to know

LaLiga's 2022-23 season continues this week, as Almeria welcome Girona to face them at Estadio Mediterráneo. Both teams find themselves floating either on or within the bubble of the relegation zone this season.

That has set the stage for what is likely to be a tense encounter, as both look to boost their standing at the expense of the other.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Almeria vs Girona date & kick-off time

Game: Almeria vs Girona Date: October 20, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00pm ET / 11:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Almeria vs Girona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes.

In India, fans can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Almeria squad & team news

The hosts can claim to be in marginally superior form, but there is no getting away from the hard facts - Almeria are in a bit of a pickle.

They will be missing a key raft of defensive picks too, with Juanjo Nieto, Alex Centelles and Chumi all expected to miss out.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pacheco, Fernando, Fuoli Defenders Kaiky, Akieme, Ely, Centelles, Chumi, Babić, Mendes Midfielders Melero, Eguaras, Robertone, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Portillo, Embarba, Lázaro, Pozo, Puigmal, Samú Forwards Touré, Sousa, Baptistão, Milovanović

Girona squad and team news

Just perched above their hosts in the pecking order, Girona picked up their first point in four last time out.

Now, they have to figure out how to dig themselves out of further danger, with David Lopez absent once again.