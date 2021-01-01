Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus boss

Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace Andrea Pirlo as manager of Juventus, Goal Italy can confirm.

An agreement has been reached for Allegri to return to Turin, with the 53-year-old having departed the club in 2019 to make way for Maurizio Sarri.

Indeed, discussions between Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli and Allegri have reached a positive conclusion, with Pirlo set to leave his position as head coach following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign at the helm.

What's the latest?

Juventus have moved to replace Pirlo as their head coach after a dismal 2020-21 season that has seen the club dethroned as champions of Serie A as well as struggling to make significant progress in the Champions Leauge.

The Bianconeri finished fourth in the table, only securing Champions League qualification in their final game, while they were surprisingly knocked out of Europe's premier club competition by Porto at the last-16 stage.

Pirlo did manage to guide Juve to success in both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia, although that was not enough to keep him in the job.

Instead, the Juve hierarchy, led by chairman Agnelli, have decided to bring back former coach Allegri after a two-year absence.

Indeed, Allegri departed having secured the Serie A title by an 11-point margin, his fourth top-flight triumph in a row, with the Turin club's Champions League struggles, that saw them lose out to Ajax in the quarter-finals, seen as a primary reason for his exit.

And, with Juve having appointed both Sarri and Pirlo in the two years that Allegri has been out of management, they have now elected to hand the reins back to the 53-year-old, with an official announcement to follow.

Why is Allegri going back?

Allegri is likely to sign a three-year contract and was also being considered by both Real Madrid and Inter, with the latter having seen Antonio Conte depart on May 26.

Article continues below

The former AC Milan head coach enjoyed tremendous success during a five-year spell in charge of Juve and his aim now will be to deliver the Serie A title back to Turin, as well as continuing the quest to end a 25-year wait for Champions League glory.

It is understood that Allegri will have significantly more freedom in the transfer market than before, which is likely to have played a part in him agreeing to a return.

More to follow...