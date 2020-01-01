'All signs lead to Alli leaving Tottenham' - Mourinho relationship can't be reconciled, says Ex-Spurs star Jenas

The 24-year-old has struggled for minutes in the early portion of the season and has been linked with a move abroad

All the signs point to Dele Alli leaving Tottenham soon, claims former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho in the season's early stages, failing to even make the bench for wins over Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton before starting and playing an hour in Thursday's win at Shkendija in the Europa League.

The relationship between Alli and Mourinho has come under heavy scrutiny as the midfielder has been linked with a move away from north London.

PSG and Real Madrid have been mooted as potential destinations, while Ray Parlour believes his former side Arsenal should make a £50 million ($64m) move for the 24-year-old.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Jenas has said that he believes Alli will leave Spurs because his relationship with Mourinho is broken beyond repair.

"I don't feel like it's one that can be reconciled, I feel like it's a parting of the ways," Jenas said.

Jenas claimed that Alli should be keen to leave in order to get back in Gareth Southgate's England plans, having been left out of the Three Lions' Nations League squad for their matches in September.

"Everything Jose does is to get a reaction," Jenas continued. "I would be concerned if I was Dele. He has always been loved by everyone and every manager.

"No doubt that his form has dipped over the last 18 months, he knows that more than anybody.

"Two weeks ago I would have said, if I was Dele Alli, I would stay and dig in. But all the signs lead to getting him out of there.

"At the end of the season there's the Euros - he would be desperate to get back in Gareth Southgate's thoughts. The only way he is going to do that is by playing football and scoring goals again.

"Right now it doesn't feel like Jose Mourinho or Spurs is the place for him. I'd be looking to move on now."

Alli and Spurs will face Newcastle on Sunday in Premier League action, having started their domestic campaign with a loss against Everton and a win at Southampton.