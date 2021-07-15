All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games

Ex-USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo will be among the guests discussing and analysing Vlatko Andonovski's team as they compete at Tokyo 2020

As one of the most prestigious tournaments in women's soccer prepares to get underway at the Olympic Games, Goal will this month launch a brand new podcast all about the women's game.

'All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show' will be centered on the U.S. women's national team and NWSL, as well as discussing topics from around the rest of the globe.

The podcast, which will officially launch on Friday, July 16, will be hosted by Seth Vertelney, who covers all things USWNT for Goal, and Ameé Ruszkai, our Europe-based women's football correspondent, while featuring regular special guests, including legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo, who won two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup with the USWNT.

Where can I find Goal's new USWNT podcast?

You can find Goal's new U.S. women's soccer show wherever you listen to podcasts. Just search 'All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show', or follow the below links to your listening platform of choice:

Episodes will be released within hours of the full-time whistle at the end of every USWNT match at the Olympics, discussing the main talking points around Vlatko Andonovski's team, as well as everything else that is happening in the tournament in Japan.

How else can I stay up to date with the USWNT on Goal?

As well as the new show, Goal will provide daily news updates during the Olympics that can be accessed through your Amazon Alexa smart speaker. To find these Amazon Flash Briefings, you just need to follow these very simple steps:

1. Open the Alexa app on your smart phone.

2. Select the Menu button in the upper-left corner.

3. Choose the Settings option.

4. Scroll down and select Flash Briefing.

5. Press the plus sign (+) to add new services.

6. Search "US Women's Soccer Update from Goal" and when you have found it, tap to open.

7. Enable to Use.

8. Say: "Alexa, Tell me the news".

You can also manage your Flash Briefing service within your phone app, which allows you to choose which provider's news update you wish to hear first.

These daily updates will be available on your favorite podcasting platforms, too. All you need to do is search 'US Women's Soccer Update from Goal' or follow the relevant link below.

You can also follow all of the tournament right here on the Goal website, where there will be news, features and exclusive interviews throughout the Olympics surrounding not only the USWNT, but all 12 nations competing in Japan.

