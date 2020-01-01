'All 80 clubs in our league couldn't raise that money' - Madrid B team panned for fielding €30m Reinier & €54m Rodrygo

The starry pair have inspired the feeder club to wins in recent weeks - but one of the clubs they defeated say it isn't fair

Real Madrid’s Castilla B team have been criticised for fielding Reinier and Rodrygo in their games in the Spanish Segunda B division, with a rival club saying the other 80 teams combined could not afford to buy one of the players.

Reinier scored a brace as the Real second team, coached by Raul, cruised to a 4-0 win over Coruxo on Saturday. Rodrygo, who has a hat-trick in the Champions League this season, scored a late goal to seal a win over SS Reyes two weeks ago.

Coruxo responded angrily to a tweet by a Spanish TV network that referenced Reinier’s €30 million (£26m/$33m) fee.

“[Madrid] are happy with their €30m [player],” the Galician side tweeted, “even if other La Liga clubs can’t invest that much.

“If we put together all 80 teams in our division, we still couldn’t raise that much money.

“Two weeks ago Rodrygo, €54m, saved them at the end of the match.”

Rodrygo’s fee was reportedly closer to €40m than the 54m Coruxo alleged in their message.

In between the two wins powered by their pair of expensive phenoms Castilla went down to a 4-0 defeat to Pontevedra, with a line-up featuring Reinier.

Coruxo were also critical of Madrid’s handling of that match, suggesting they made excuses that are unavailable to other teams when they go down to defeats to the starry Castilla lineup.

“What’s the difference?” they asked. “Pontevedra won 4-0 against them last week and it could have been six.

“Castilla offered up a load of excuses to take the shine off Pontevedra’s victory.

“We didn’t do this. We congratulated the winner but we can’t turn the other cheek.”

Real are not the only club turning out a B team in the Segunda B. Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Sporting Gijon, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo all do so in the same section as Coruxo.

Despite Saturday’s result Coruxo remain ahead of Castilla in the standings in fifth place on 41 points.

They are 17 points behind Atletico Baleares who top the table, and have played one game fewer.

Rodrygo is now back with the first team following an injury to Eden Hazard.