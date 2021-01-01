'Alisson knows he's world class' - Klopp not worried about goalkeeper's recent errors

The Brazil international has made important mistakes in his side's last two Premier League matches but his coach has faith in him

Jurgen Klopp says he has full confidence in "world class" goalkeeper Alisson despite costly errors in recent Premier League matches.

The 28-year-old has faced scrutiny after two clearances resulted in goals for Manchester City as they beat the Reds 4-1. He slipped up again last week when he rushed out to clear the ball and missed, allowing Jamie Vardy to put Leicester in the lead as they went on to beat the reigning champions 3-1.

What has been said

Liverpool are looking to end their three-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday when they host local rivals Everton and Klopp has no concerns about Alisson's quality or attitude ahead of the important fixture.

"Nothing has changed with my confidence in Alisson. We are all human beings, and Ali as well. He showed that in the last two games, that is how it is, it is not a problem," Klopp told reporters.

"It means work [to recover from mistakes] but most of the work you have to do with yourself and he is doing that. It is not about telling him he is a world-class goalkeeper, he knows that, when he gets up in the morning he looks in the mirror and sees a world-class goalie.

"Ali is too smart to ignore [the errors] completely, other personalities would not struggle, but in the end he can rely, and we can rely, on his quality, on his attitude, how focused he is in a game and all these kinds of things.

"For sure he has not had the best time in the last two [league] games but the Leipzig game was a good one to get back."

Any lingering anger at Pickford?

The last time the two sides met in October, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackle on Virgil van Dijk saw the star centre-back suffer a severe knee injury and he has been out of action ever since.

Despite the controversial clash and the tension between the rivals, Klopp says enough time has passed that the incident will not be on the minds of his players.

"Nothing will be carried over," Klopp said.

"A week later, two or three when we got the diagnosis for Virgil, it is good we didn't play Everton again, let me say it like this. Now we just don't think about it, but it's still a derby and that's enough to be motivated."

Liverpool are sixth in the table heading into Saturday's match, while Everton sit three points behind them in seventh.

