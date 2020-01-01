Alioui, El Melali and Bahoken power Angers into French Cup Round of 16

The African trio found the back of the net as Black and Whites cruised into the next round of with a comfortable away win

Algeria's Farid El Melali scored a brace while Morocco's Rachid Alioui and Cameroon's Stephane Bahoken grabbed a goal each in Angers' 4-1 win over Rouen on Sunday.

The emphatic victory over the fourth-tier outfit secured Angers' passage into the Round of 16 of the French Cup.

Alioui opened the scoring for the visitors as early as in the fifth minute but his lead was cancelled out eighth minutes later.

Angers regained their dominance shortly in the 19th minute through El Melali and the Algerian forward later ensured they secure a two-goal lead at half-time with his second effort of the day in the 23rd minute.

Towards the end of the encounter, Bahoken came off the bench to replace Alioui in the 77th minute and he made an impact by sealing the win with his goal four minutes later.

Angers who sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table, will be aiming to continue their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions when they visit Marseille for their next league fixture on January 25.