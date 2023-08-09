'We're in a f*cking Aliens movie' - Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's shock Carabao Cup win against Wigan

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds likened his side's penalty shootout win over Wigan in the Carabao Cup to a "f*cking Aliens movie".

Wrexham beat Wigan in Carabao Cup

Welsh side win on penalties

Co-owner Reynolds reacts to victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Football League new boys Wrexham caused a Carabao Cup upset after beating League One Wigan 4-2 on penalties. Neither side could be separated over the course of 90 minutes at Stok Racecourse and the Tuesday night tie went straight to penalties, with the League Two team eventually emerging victorious. Co-owner and Hollywood actor Reynolds took to social media to express his relief after the dramatic shootout victory.

*Explicit language warning*

Reynolds said: "Another year of hearts jumping outta chests like we're in a f*cking Aliens movie."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham, who are co-owned by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, were promoted out of the National League for the first time in 15 years last season but in their League Two opener they were beaten 5-3 at home by MK Dons at the weekend. However, the Dragons, who made eight changes from their loss on Saturday, are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham return to league action on Saturday, August 12, when they take on AFC Wimbledon.