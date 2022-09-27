Algeria vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV Channel, Squad News and Preview

The Super Eagles would be aiming to end their poor run against the North Africans in this big friendly.

Nigeria would be aiming to end their run of unimpressive results against 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria.

The Super Eagles have lost their last two matches against the Desert Foxes and this fixture billed for Oran is an opportunity to seek redemption.

Having missed out on the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the West Africans will set out to achieve new objectives: to help coach Jose Peseiro in his rebuilding process and to prepare the team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes have similar objectives – and in addition, they hope to continue their dominance over the Nigerians.

Djamel Belmadi’s men go into this fixture buoyed by the fact that they silenced Nigeria 1-0 in an international friendly played on October 9, 2020, at Jacques Lemans Arena.

Game Algeria vs Nigeria Date Tuesday, September 27 Time 20:00 WAT

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, Super Sports NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Algeria squad Goalkeepers Zeghba, Mandera, Oukidja Defenders Atal, Zedadka, Benyada, Bensebaini, Mandi, Bedrane, Tougai, Touba Midfielders Bennacer, Zerrouki, Boudaoui, Zorgane, Bentaleb, Mrezigue Forwards Mahrez, Ounas, Belaili, B Brahimi, Derlot, Slimani, Amoura

Potential Algeria XI: Zeghba, Bensebaini, Benayada, Bedrane, Tougai, Bentaleb, Ounas, Bennacer, Delort, Mahrez, Brahimi

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Okoye, Uzoho, Adeyinka Defenders Ozornwafor, Omeruo, Sanusi, Bassey, Akpoguma, Awaziem, Aina Midfielders Iwobi, Onyeka, Onyedika, Simon, Godwin, Duru Forwards Iheanacho, Awoniyi, Moffi, Ejuke, Lookman, Dessers

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Aina, Omeruo, Awaziem, Bassey, Iwobi, Onyeka, Simon, Lookman, Dessers, Awoniyi

Match Preview

Nigeria go into this friendly depleted following injuries to key players ranging from Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong.

Nevertheless, they have a depth of quality to prosecute the fixture against the North Africans.

Ahead of the game, newly invited Saviour Godwin is motivated to impress against Algeria, citing Jose Peseiro’s appeal that his teammates should treat the African classic like the World Cup final.

"It was really an amazing outing for me and collectively as a team; I feel this is a very good test game for us," Godwin told the media.

"The coach said every game is like a World Cup final; we have to win every game, we have to have the mentality of winning.

“We have to have the ambition to win so that is what we went into the pitch with, which is the mindset of winning."

The Desert Foxes are on a four-match winning streak since they lost 2-1 to Cameroon after extra time in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off. Their last outing was a 1-0 victory over the Guinean senior national team.

Mohamed El Amine Amoura is the man to watch out for having been involved in two goals in his last three appearances for Algeria.

If fielded against Nigeria, the Lugano player could pose a real threat.