Algeria forward Benrahma staying at Brentford - Thomas Frank

The former Nice forward is reported to have attracted interest from some Premier League clubs

Brentford coach Thomas Frank has insisted that Algeria forward Said Benrahma is staying at the Championship side despite January exit rumours.

Benrahma has been linked with a Premier League move and Aston Villa are among the clubs reportedly interested in the forward, who has a £20 million price tag on him.

With Brentford seriously contending for Premier League promotion, Frank might not be keen to let the Algerian leave.

“Frankly, no player will leave Brentford yet,” said Frank as per Le Buteur.

“They all feel good at this club, and we play attractive football and Benrahma, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Ollie] Watkins have fun with us, they have fun playing football and their lives are here in Brentford.”

Article continues below

Benrahma has managed three Championship goals and six assists from 22 appearances so far this season, and has established a combination with Mbeumo and Watkins, fondly referred to as BMW by Brentford fans.

“I’m sure we’ll see a better performing Said Benrahma, I had a chat with him and he wants to give everything to improve his performance and his statistics during the second half of the season,” added Frank.

Benrahma withdrew from the Algeria squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury after making the preliminary list on the backdrop of good performances for Brentford last season.