Alexis Sanchez wants to return! Inter director confirms ex-Arsenal attacker is pushing for move back to Serie A side

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Alexis Sanchez wants to return to the club this summer.

  • Sanchez wants to move back to Inter
  • Joined Marseille in 2022
  • Inter director confirms Sanchez's eagerness

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilean international left Inter in the summer of 2022 to join Ligue 1 side Marseille on a one-year deal. With his contract expired in June this year, Sanchez is now a free agent and is reportedly pushing for a move back to the Nerazzurri.

Inter director Beppe Marotta has now confirmed that Sanchez is in fact planning to make a move back to the club and he hinted that the club could consider re-signing him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Radio TV Serie A, Marotta said, "It's a pleasure that Sanchez wants to return. He's truly a champion, he has great passion for his work. He left reluctantly and now he's signaling his return. This is true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old was in fine form last season in France where he racked up 18 goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances for Marseille.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? After beating Monza in their season opener, Simone Inzaghi's side next take on Cagliari in a Serie A clash on August 28.

