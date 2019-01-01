Alexis backed to become ‘fundamental element’ for Inter by San Siro legend Zanetti

The vice-president of the Serie A giants believes a Chilean forward currently sidelined with an ankle injury will prove his worth back in Italy

Alexis Sanchez has been backed to become a “fundamental element” for Inter by club legend and current vice-president Javier Zanetti.

The Chile international is being prevented from making any kind of impact with the Serie A giants at present by an ankle injury.

An untimely knock has stunted the progress of a player seeking to rediscover his spark and rebuild his reputation back in Italian football.

The former Udinese star finds himself on loan at Inter after being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United.

He could still have a future at Old Trafford, but recent struggles with the Red Devils have led them to move in a different direction.

Inter hope that United’s loss will prove to be their gain, with Zanetti confident that Sanchez can still produce the talismanic performances which made him a star at Barcelona and Arsenal.

The Argentine told Chilean news outlet Cdf: “Unfortunately, he got hurt just as he had settled in well physically.

“He played very well against Barcelona and he was important against Sampdoria.

“We're waiting for him, we expect him to recover in the best way possible.



“Once he is back, he can be the fundamental element that we expect.

“Alexis is a very important player, of great experience and great personality. He is also very fast and can be decisive at any time.”

Sanchez suffered an unfortunate injury while away on international duty in October.

He has since been forced to undergo surgery, with Inter not expecting him to return to action until into 2020.

The Nerazzurri are prepared to be patient with a South American star, with manager Antonio Conte having moved to rule his side out of the running to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Europe from MLS.

He has said: "I have respect for Ibra, of course, he is a quality player. He has made history in this game.

"I respect him and rate him but it is not right to talk of others, also because I have lots of faith in my players and I have so much respect for my squad. We will get better and keep improving.”

Conte added on Sanchez: "He is a player we thought was back to his best. He was doing well and I was pleased. Now he is injured, it is a real shame also for him.

"He arrived full of enthusiasm and was doing well. He was showing he is the Sanchez of old.

"However, he is now injured and that is part of the game, I had lots of injuries as a player, but each time you come back stronger."