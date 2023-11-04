'Proven winner' - Alexi Lalas gets excited about prospect of Chelsea boss Emma Hayes taking over as USWNT coach

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas is excited at the prospect of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes managing USWNT in the future.

Lalas excited about Hayes managing USWNT

Will leave Chelsea after the ongoing season

Set to become highest-paid manager in women's football

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday, Chelsea announced that their manager Emma Hayes would leave the club at the end of the ongoing 2023/24 season. Later in the day, a report from The Athletic claimed that the English manager is in advanced talks to become the next U.S. women's national team manager.

After the news of Hayes taking over at USWNT came out, former USMNT defender and musician Alexi Lalas took to Twitter to express his delight as he hailed the 47-year-old as a 'proven winner'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Exciting hire for USWNT, if true. Proven winner, great resume, US experience (although no international experience), and big name," he wrote on X. Hope she's given ability to come in, clean house and establish a new power balance that prioritizes winning and recapturing WC with new generation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per the report, Hayes is all set to become the highest-paid manager in the world of women's football if and when she joins the USWNT.

WHAT NEXT? After registering a convincing 6-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Hayes's Blues will be next seen in action against Everton on November 12 in the WSL.