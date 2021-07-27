'Alexander-Arnold is a future Liverpool captain' - Reds full-back has grown into a leader, says Lijnders

The assistant coach has praised the England international for taking control of his emotions and channelling his "aggression in a positive way"

Trent Alexander-Arnold is "a future Liverpool captain", according to Pep Lijnders, who says the Reds full-back has grown from a "young guy" into a "leader by example".

Alexander-Arnold has emerged as one of the most talented right-backs of his generation since making his first-team debut for Liverpool in 2016.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in Liverpool's recent success on both domestic and European fronts, and Lijnders thinks he has all the necessary qualities to inherit leadership duties at Anfield in the coming years.

What's been said?

"I’m so proud of Trent. He was this natural technical talent when he was just 15 years old," Klopp's assistant coach told the club's official website.

"He had all the characteristics I loved: a mentality to win, passionate to improve but his emotions sometimes took control instead of him taking control over the emotions. He trained with so much power and competition.

"He grew step by step into the wonderful guy he is now, surrounded by a lovely family, he created this superb personality. He has this aggression in a positive way.

"If someone represents this quote of Bill Shankly it’s him: 'playing at the highest level isn’t pressure, it’s a reward'.

"I still see the same fire in his eyes in each training, but I don’t see this young guy anymore; I see a leader, I see someone who controls his emotions, a future captain. A leader by example.

"The best clubs have one thing in common, a ‘one club’ mentality. The culture spreads through all departments. It’s great that our talents, the real ones, can make these steps together with our team."

Alexander-Arnold's record at Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold has appeared in 179 games across all competitions for Liverpool over the past five years, scoring 10 goals.

The England international has also developed a reputation as something of an assist specialist, having set up a further 44 goals for his team-mates with his superb passing range and willingness to drive into the final third of the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold has picked up four major trophies at Anfield to date, including the Champions League and Premier League, and will hope to get his hands on more silverware in 2021-22.

The bigger picture

Jordan Henderson is currently Liverpool's club captain, and the 31-year-old will likely retain the armband until his current contract expires in 2023.

Article continues below

Alexander-Arnold is one of several possible candidates who could replace Henderson in the future, but the defender's main focus at present will be on getting back into top condition after recovering from a calf injury.

That issue prevented him from playing for England at this summer's European Championship, but he will be in line for a return to competitive action when the Reds kick off their latest season away at Norwich City on August 14.

Further reading