Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho dropped by Klopp as Bajcetic earns start - Mudryk only makes Chelsea bench

Jurgen Klopp has left out some big names for the clash against Chelsea as the Blues' new £89 million man Mykhailo Mudryk stars on the bench.

Klopp makes changes

Mudryk on the bench

Alexander-Arnold and Henderson dropped

WHAT HAPPENED? The line-ups for Liverpool's pivotal clash against fellow underperformers Chelsea have been announced and Klopp has caused a stir with his selection. Ninth-placed Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, and Darwin Nunez from the start. Young defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic keeps his place.

Chelsea have named a largely unchanged team to the one that beat Crystal Palace 1-0. Marc Cucurella comes in at left-back with Lewis Hall set to play higher up the pitch, replacing Carney Chukwuemeka. Mudryk is on the bench and Mateo Kovacic doesn't make the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what is Klopp's 1,000th game as a manager, Liverpool will be hoping to finally get their season going and secure a much-needed three points.

If Chelsea win, they will leapfrog their opponents but the Blues haven't won an away game since they faced Aston Villa in October of last year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL/CHELSEA? Both clubs need to start putting some points on the board if they're hoping to play in Europe next season. The game could be a proverbial 'six-pointer'.