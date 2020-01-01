‘Alexander-Arnold will end up in Liverpool’s midfield’ – World’s best right-back needs to be pulling strings, says Flanagan

The former Reds defender believes the England full-back will be moved into a different position at some stage in the future

Trent Alexander-Arnold will “end up playing centre midfield for Liverpool” despite currently being “the best right-back in the world”, says Jon Flanagan.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a stage at Anfield on which a 21-year-old academy graduate has been allowed to flourish.

A Merseyside native already has 125 senior appearances to his name, along with nine England caps and a Champions League winners’ medal.

Liverpool’s attacking philosophy has played to Alexander-Arnold’s strengths, with a buccaneering defensive figure given freedom to get forward and provide a flurry of assists from the flanks.

He is considered to epitomise everything that a modern day full-back should be, with greater emphasis being placed on ball-playing ability and influence in the opposition half of the field.

Flanagan – who was once another local boy made good at Liverpool – believes Alexander-Arnold now sets the standard in his chosen position, with few able to scale the heights he has.

The ex-Reds star, who is now working under Steven Gerrard at Rangers, is of the opinion, though, that creative qualities will lead to a move further up the field being made at some stage in the future.

Flanagan told The Athletic: “I love watching Trent play. He’s the best right-back in the world at the minute.

“He’s a fantastic player but he’s also a lovely lad. I’m so happy for him. He’s going to be a crucial part of this Liverpool team for many years to come.

“When he first came up to Melwood, he was very shy and didn’t say much but everyone could see that the talent was there.

“Once he got into his stride and he gained confidence from being part of the senior squad, it was clear that his career was going to take off.

“I think he’ll end up playing centre midfield for Liverpool. He’s an amazing right-back but he would be able to pull the strings even more from the centre of the park. He’s got all the attributes to play there.

“I’m made up for Curtis Jones, too. I played a few reserve team games with him before I left and he’s a really good lad.

“It’s great to see Scouse lads coming through and establishing themselves in a squad which is challenging for and winning the biggest prizes. I’m still a Liverpool fan and I always will be.”

Liverpool have been waiting patiently on a green light to be given for them to resume Premier League activity during the coronavirus pandemic, and a restart date of June 17 means that Klopp’s men will soon get the chance to claim the two victories they need to wrap up a first title triumph in 30 years.