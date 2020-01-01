Alexander-Arnold backs teenager Williams to do 'world class job' in Liverpool defence after Fabinho injury

The 19-year-old replaced the Brazilian in Tuesday's Champions League win over Midtjylland and his team-mate expects him to keep impressing

Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident Liverpool can trust Rhys Williams to slot into the centre of defence amid the club's injury crisis.

The 19-year-old made his fourth senior appearance for the Reds on Tuesday when he replaced the injured Fabinho in the first half of their 2-0 win against Midtjylland in the Champions League.

Fabinho, who has been filling in for injured defender Virgil van Dijk, could be out for several weeks and Williams is expected to be given a place in the starting XI in the next few matches.

Alexander-Arnold has backed his fellow academy graduate to cope with the pressure, as he is capable of "world class" performances.

"Obviously he's covering in at centre-half and he's been playing unbelievable in the last few games. Obviously that happens and it's disappointing – hopefully it's not too long because we'll miss him," the England international told the club's website.

"That position is probably a little bare at the minute to say the least but we've got an amazing squad, you've seen Rhys Williams stepping in and doing a world class job. At such a young age with such little experience, unbelievable from him.

"He never really put a foot wrong. Well done to him and I think he's got a bright future ahead. I think he's an amazing player, he's shown that over the last few weeks. He wasn't with us much last season but he came in this season and showed how good a player he is.

"The manager obviously trusts him a lot and he's been playing a few minutes. To be thrown in at the deep end on the biggest of stages is tough to do, tough to perform, but he never really put a foot wrong. So I think he'll definitely be in the manager's thoughts hopefully come the weekend and further on."

Diogo Jota opened the scoring against the Danish side, tapping in a low cross from Alexander-Arnold.

The Portuguese winger has scored three goals in eight games since he moved to the Anfield outfit from Wolves, and Alexander-Arnold has been impressed by his performances.

"That's exactly what you want from a new signing. He's slotted right in on the pitch and off the pitch," the 22-year-old said. "He works well with us, works well for us – I think we all noticed that when we played against him in the last few seasons at Wolves and how good a player he is.

"So, to have him on our team now is something we're happy with. Like you said, he's hit the ground running and hopefully there'll be many more goals and a lot more success with him in the team."

He added: "It was always going to be tough. It's the Champions League, so you never expect an easy game. But we've kept a clean sheet, which we're happy with, and we played well.

"We did our job. It wasn't our best game but we've got the job done. Three points in a tough group, you never take that for granted and we've put ourselves in a decent position. Hopefully we've set the foundation to work off now and hopefully keep going, keep working hard and advance."