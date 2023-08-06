'Feels like a bad dream' - Alex Morgan admits USWNT's early World Cup exit is tough to swallow

Alex Morgan had admitted that the USWNT's early exit from the Women's World Cup "feels like a bad dream".

Morgan disappointed after USWNT's defeat

Worst World Cup performance in USWNT history

Lost to Sweden in penalty shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT shockingly crashed out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after going down 5-4 against Sweden on penalties in their round-of-16 clash. Morgan struggled to wrap her head around the exit of the team as she insisted that there was a "special" feeling in the dressing room despite their unconvincing showings in the group stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Fox Sports, Morgan said: "It feels like a bad dream. The team put everything out there tonight. I felt the team dominated but it doesn't matter we are going home. It doesn't feel great. I was so focused on the World Cup that I don't know. Just go back to San Diego and get back to work. It's a really tough moment. This team was a really special team. Everyone got along really well. It's a tough one to swallow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having a strong squad this year, the USWNT failed to perform to their maximum at the Women's World Cup. After qualifying from the group stage by the skin of their teeth, the reigning champions bowed out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, with penalties required against Sweden after a goalless 120 minutes of action. This was the USWNT's worst-ever performance in the tournament as for the first time in history, they will not appear in the semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT? While Vlatko Andonovski's side will head back home after their World Cup exit, Sweden will face Japan in the last-eight.