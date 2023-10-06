England star Alessia Russo was booed by Manchester United fans on her return to Old Trafford after her controversial summer move to rivals Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? There was no love lost during the warm-up for the WSL clash, when large sections of the United faithful booed Russo as soon as she got on the ball. One small group of supporters behind the goal took things even further, chanting "We all hate Alessia Russo!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England forward made a headline switch to Arsenal over the summer after three years at Manchester United. Despite the Gunners making a world record bid in January, Russo ended up moving on a free, and she'll be keen to repay Arsenal's interest as quickly as possible during the new WSL campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUSSO? The Gunners are back in action again when they host Aston Villa on October 15 in a WSL clash.