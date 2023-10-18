Alessia Russo & Chloe Kelly belong on the red carpet! England duo turn heads at Glamour Women of the Year awards as Lionesses are honoured for historic run to 2023 World Cup final

Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly turned heads on the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year awards as the Lionesses squad received a special honour.

Lionesses honoured for World Cup run

Russo & Kelly walked the red carpet

Accepted the award on behalf of their team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo and Kelly attended the annual award event at London's One Marylebone on Tuesday, where some of the biggest names across disciplines were honoured for their distinguished contribution in the sphere of music, television, film, sport and media.

Kelly was spotted in a three-piece dress with a jacket, while Russo chose to don a black suit along with a bandeau top, and the pair looked right at home under the bright lights of the red carpet.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Bethany England and Jess Carter also joined Russo and Kelly, and the quartet walked up to the stage to accept the Sports Icon Award on behalf of the whole Lionesses team after their sensational run to the final of the 2023 World Cup.

"Us girls probably don't realise the impact we have on many young girls' lives," Kelly said after picking up the award. "But this award is not just for women's football, it's for every woman involved in sport; those who have paved the way that came before us, and left the shirt in a better place for us, and allowed us the platform to achieve great things – this award is for them."

WHAT NEXT? The past couple of years have been sensational for the Lionesses, as they also won the European Championship in 2021 after a final victory over Germany at Wembley. The squad also played a proactive role in forcing the government to invest heavily in school sports and after-school activities so that future generations are capable of continuing their legacy.