Alejandro Menendez: Kolkata derby is the most passionate one

Ahead of the high voltage clash with Mohun Bagan, Menendez talks about Kolkata, its football culture and the challenges he faced in this city...

Alejandro Menendez remains unbeaten in the Kolkata derby with two wins and one draw to his name. Significantly, his derby record in Thailand also happens to be untarnished. During his brief stint at Buriram United, he won both the Thai derbies against Muangthong United.

And since he hails from Spain, Menendez also has first-hand experience of El Clasico and El Derbi (The Madrid Derby), the two biggest matches in Spain and arguably across the world. But, according to him, none of them surpasses the raw emotions of a Kolkata derby.

"This is the most passionate derby. The feelings of the supporters here are more exaggerated than in Spain. Be it East Bengal or Mohun Bagan. They feel very strongly about their teams. This makes the difference between this derby and most other derbies," stated Menendez to Goal.

But Kolkata maidan is known for its short-memory and ruthlessness. During his tenure in this city, Menendez also has had a seesaw ride. In 2018, he started off on a bright note winning the first two matches. But soon East Bengal's form went south, lost three matches in a row and his critics started questioning his credibility.

Little has changed in this season as well. East Bengal went into the new year break on top of the table and suddenly within less than three weeks, they are struggling to get a foothold on the pitch. Two successive losses and from 'Aley Sir', he has had to hear 'go back' chants.

"The culture is unique in Kolkata football. It is how the people think here that makes the difference. It is how people understand here, how they communicate is completely different from Europe. You have to adapt to it. Like what we understand to be very easy because it is very basic in our tradition and culture, here it is not. For example, when you conduct a practice you need to explain a lot, everything in detail. Therefore it takes a longer time to practice. It is not just an automatic system as we have to make the players understand in a way they understand. So communication is a factor here but not language," explains the 53-year old.

Managing the Kolkata giants is no easy task as you happen to be under scrutiny round the clock. With every loss, you are damned a little more. And for a club who has not won the I-League for more than 15 years the wrath of the fans after each loss is a notch higher. But for Menendez, his biggest challenge has been something else.

"When I arrived here, I had to start from scratch. The players didn't use to train as we do now. So we had to change everything. From the style of training to setting professional standards. It was a tough job."

With the influx of foreign coaches, he believes that Indian football will improve but each club must set long-term goals, sacrificing ephemeral benefits. Continuity is his mantra to success.

"I think football here in India has a big room to improve. The players need to improve the fundamentals of the game to compete against the stronger nationals. You have to get the basics in place. There are some skilled players. They have potential and improving their fundamentals can help them reach higher standards.

"You need to create a project. You have to maintain continuity. It must be continued for a couple of years. The players should be given the time to understand the style. It is the only way. They have to take advantage of the knowledge of foreign coaches. They are aware of the latest training methods. By only sticking to a methodology, a plan will give the players an opportunity to improve their basics and be good players," reasoned Menendez.

However, his future is up in the air. With the official departure of Quess Corp, his contract with Quess East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd will also become null and void even though it runs till 2021. Then it would be up to the newly-formed company directors whether they would like to sign him.

Well, the Kolkata maidan works in mysterious ways. Fortunes are made or marred in the blink of an eye. If East Bengal manage to turn the tables and go on to win the I-League, don't be surprised to find an Alejandro Menendez bronze bust at Leslie Claudius Sarani.