Albert Adomah: Ex-Ghana winger extends contract with Queens Park Rangers

The Ghanaian winger has been rewarded for impressing in the Hoops’ squad during the 2021-22 campaign

Former Ghana international Albert Adomah has signed a two-year contract extension at Queens Park Rangers.

The 34-year-old winger joined the Hoops in 2020 and he has been a regular face in the Championship side’s first-team squad.

In the just-concluded season, Adomah featured in 33 league matches with two goals to his credit – however, that could not help the West London side secure promotion to the Premier League.

“Albert Adomah will be staying with QPR after agreeing a new two-year deal at Loftus Road,” a statement from the club website read.

“Adomah has been with the R’s for two years after initially joining his boyhood club at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

“The 34-year-old became an instant hit with the R’s supporters and now he is looking forward to the future in W12 under new head coach Michael Beale.”

The African expressed his delight after the announcement on Wednesday, telling QPR’s official website: “I’m back baby. The dream continues and hopefully, it will be a successful season.

“I can’t wait to carry on this amazing journey.

“I spoke to the gaffer, and he told me he wanted me at the club so straight away it was a no brainer.

“I can’t wait to work with him, and I am also grateful to the club for allowing me to continue my dream of playing in the blue and white hoops.

“I can’t wait to play in front of our amazing supporters again. I know the stadium has returned to Loftus Road now and that’s how I always remember it so it is going to be very special.”

Manager Beale also waxed lyrical about Adomah’s qualities and stated that his conversations with the Ghanaian proved beneficial.

“I am delighted to have Albert with us,” he said.

“I was joking with him the other day – he has 14 years of experience of the Championship at both ends of it. He has been in successful teams and teams that have struggled in the league, and in between as well – so his experience for us in what is a young dressing room will be invaluable.

“He’s one of our own as well, isn’t he! He’s a big QPR fan and he brings real personality into the group.

Article continues below

“He had a really positive season last year so we are delighted.

“We spoke a lot about himself, his past and also his future and what’s to come.

“We also spoke about the squad as well. He has seen a lot so I respect his opinion on things.”