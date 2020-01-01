Alaba says reports of €125m deal demands are 'false' and defender is 'frustrated' with Bayern after contract withdrawal

The long-serving Austria international says he was not given enough time to make a decision on his future after a contract deadline passed

David Alaba says he is "disappointed and hurt" at the way he has been treated by Bayern Munich after the European champions withdrew their offer of a new contract for the defender.

Alaba is in the final year of his deal and his future has long since been the subject of speculation, with reports suggesting he had demanded fresh five-year terms worth €125 million (£113m/$146m).

Bayern president Herbert Hainer on Sunday revealed the Bavarian giants had taken the proposal for a new contract off the table after the club set a deadline of October 31 to reach an agreement.

Alaba, who found out the contract offer had been withdrawn via the media, made it clear he was not given enough time to come to a decision and feels the club should have corrected "false" reports of the demands he has made.

"I didn't know how Bayern would react. After the last talks I told Bayern I don't have time," the 28-year-old said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Salzburg.

"Seven days are not enough for me to decide, I told Bayern that immediately. We'd been travelling a lot, we've had away games, I told Bayern immediately that I wouldn't react."

He added: "I've mentioned many times before that I would prefer to keep internal discussions internal. The way I've been portrayed over the last couple of months, the way Bayern want to portray me, I can understand fans are frustrated with me.

"If people depict me as the way Bayern Munich have, which isn't true, I understand why people are frustrated. I can guarantee to every fan these numbers going through the media are false.

"In the last couple of months I was disappointed and a little hurt these numbers were never corrected by the club, these numbers were always passed on to the press, so of course I was frustrated that Bayern never said anything about the numbers in the media but there you go, what can you do."

The long-serving left-back has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs, but says he remains happy at Bayern and has not thought about a move.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be part of the team," he said.

"I really enjoy playing for Bayern Munich and I'm not worried about my future, I've not thought about other alternatives. I've not been in touch with any other teams or clubs.

"Bayern will always be my first club I would contact and that's why I've never really thought about where to transfer if I did."

Head coach Hansi Flick still hopes a deal can be struck for Alaba to extend his stay at Bayern.

"Let me be totally honest, I'm going to say something about David – then I'd really like to talk about Salzburg," he said.

"I'm not at all happy that we have to talk about this topic when we have two extremely difficult away games.

"Regarding David, I'd be really happy if he stays beyond this season, he's a fantastic player and fantastic human being.

"I want to emphasise that again because he's extremely important for the team on the pitch, off it, he embodies certain values and is extremely popular with the team and fans. I'd be really happy if he stays.

"I'm convinced he will keep playing the way he has been the last year, he'll show top performances and do everything to help Bayern play top football, and as a team we will have an answer for you."