Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo dream big with manager search as Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho seen as top replacements for Rudi Garcia

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team could bring in a big name to coach the side after dispensing with Rudi Garcia's services.

Garcia sacked

Zidane and Mourinho on wishlist

Ronaldo involved in decision-making process

WHAT HAPPENED? Nassr sacked Garcia on Thursday and are keen to bring in a big name to manage the team, according to CBS Sports. The club have confirmed that Dinko Jelicic has taken charge for the time being but the club have "ambitious" plans and are targeting Zidane or Mourinho. Both men have worked with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo before, with the Portugal international believed to have been unhappy with Garcia's tactics before he was sacked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A verbal offer has already been made to Zidane regarding the post but there are "no guarantees" the Frenchman will agree to join the Saudi side. Mourinho has previously been linked with the club in a move which would see him earn €100 million over two seasons.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo is thought to be collaborating with Al-Nassr in discussions over who should take over the team. If Zidane and Mourinho are unattainable, it's claimed the club could turn to Fenerbahce boss Jorge Jesus or Marcelo Gallardo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR? Al-Nassr play their first game since Garcia's departure next Tuesday against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.