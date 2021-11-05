Mikel: Al Kuwait SC terminate ex-Chelsea star & former Nigeria captain's contract

Former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel is now a free agent after Al Kuwait SC terminated his contract on Thursday.

The club, which is based in Kuwait City, confirmed in a statement on their Instagram page they have parted ways with the former Nigeria captain but could not divulge the reason behind the decision.

The message by Kuwait read: “Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Obi Mikel.”

Mikel joined Kuwait in the offseason after leaving Stoke City and he had 12 months left on his contract having penned a one-year deal that was supposed to keep him at the club for the 2021-22 season.

On signing for Kuwait, who finished third in the Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and leaders Al-Arabi, Mikel promised to help the club to achieve their targets for the new season.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,” Mikel said in a video posted on Kuwaiti’s Instagram page after signing.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful”.

Mikel has left the Brigadiers without featuring in the Premier League as their new season is set to kick off on November 21 with the team playing at home in the opening fixture against al Yarmouk at Kuwait Sports Club.

He spent the majority of his career at Chelsea and during his 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge, the 34-year-old won several laurels including the Uefa Champions League, Uefa Europa League, the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

On leaving Chelsea, he moved to China where he signed for Tianjin TEDA on January 6, 2017, on a free transfer.

He left Tianjin TEDA at the end of the 2018 Chinese Super League season in November 2018 and moved to Middlesbrough on a short-term deal in the 2019 winter transfer window.