Everyone wants a Ronaldo reunion! Al-Ittihad become latest Saudi club to table mammoth offer for Messi

Al-Ittihad are said to be preparing a huge contract offer for Lionel Messi, in a bid to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi put the crown jewel on his career last month, winning the World Cup with Argentina and cementing his place as one of, if not the, greatest ever to play the game. Marca claim he could be set to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps by making a move to the Saudi Pro League, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring in the summer. Al-Ittihad, fifth in the table, are said to be the favourites to land the 35-year-old, with Al-Hilal keeping tabs on the situation too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal being proposed by both sides is so big that the pair have had to ask the Saudi Arabian government for financial assistance in order to pull it off. While Ronaldo will be earning a reported £177 million (€199.5m) during his time in the Middle East, Messi could be set to earn as much as £310 million (€350m) at either Al-Ittihad or Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While his long-term domestic plans seem unclear, Messi's short-term aims are clear: to help PSG win the Ligue 1 title. Galtier's side are next in action on Sunday as they travel to Rennes.