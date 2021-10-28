Al Ahly's Mosimane praises Bafana Bafana star Tau after brace against Ismaily

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has described Percy Tau as a lion after the South African star scored a brace against Ismaily during the opening game of the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday.



Ali Maaloul and Tau's goals saw Al Ahly register a 3-0 victory against their rivals and Mosimane, in a tweet on Thursday, likened the striker to a lion, making reference to his nickname The Lion of Judah.

"It was not the dog that was biting tonight [Wednesday], but a [lion]," tweeted the Champions League winner who used a lion emoji.

Yes @onlymusi we have seen this movie before!You know the story! @SkepeMatsebane ,it was not the dog that was biting tonight but a 🦁. https://t.co/oapCExOXpk — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 27, 2021



South Africa's assistant captain became the first non-Egyptian star to find the back of the net for Al Ahly on his debut since John Antwi, who scored a hat-trick against El-Gouna in 2015.



Meanwhile, Al Ahly assistant head coach Samy Komsan also hailed Tau for his contributions that helped them win three points and a clean sheet as they opened the new campaign.

"[Percy] Tau is a very special player, and [Pitso] Mosimane knows his abilities well. Tau played in the Premier League and has a lot of experience," Komsan said as per KingFut.

"Mosimane gave him an opportunity like all the other players, and the coach won the bet. Tau is a huge addition to us and able to compete with Mohamed Sherif and Hossam Hassan. The variety of options is a win for the team."

Meanwhile, Mosimane's assistant said the game gave them an opportunity to see how Tau and the new players would perform.

"It was clear that we changed our formation in the game. Also, we get to see how the new players will blend into the team. Tau, [Luis] Miquissone, [Ahmed] Abdelkader, and all the rest of the team put on a good performance," he told the club's portal.

"We still have a long road to go. We expect a tough competition as we will be overwhelmed with games, aside from the fact that all teams will be motivated to win."

Mosimane and his team, who found themselves under immense pressure after losing the Premier League title to archrivals Zamalek last season, will be eager to perform better and win the trophy back this time around.