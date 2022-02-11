Al Ahly legend Shobeir reveals new bumper deal for Mosimane

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobeir has revealed the club's new contractual offer for head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane, who has won the Caf Champions League titles in two consecutive seasons and two consecutive Super Cups since he arrived from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020, is yet to extend his contract that is set to end when the current season concludes.

"Al Ahly made Mosimane a good deal, and I believe that it’s now up to him. He previously said that he wants to keep the position," Shobeir said, as quoted by KingFut.

"I believe Mosimane wants to stay at Al Ahly, but negotiations between the club and his agent are still ongoing.

"Al Ahly’s offer is between $160,000 and $165,000, with a three-month penalty clause."

Meanwhile, the Egyptian giants, who are set to take on Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the third-place playoff of the Fifa Club World Cup at Al Nahyan Stadium on Saturday, could continue to be without some of their injured players.

South African international Percy Tau is among the players who are fighting to recover on the sidelines.

"[Percy] Tau, Al Ahly's first attacking player, continued his recovery program on the sidelines of Thursday's training session at Al Nahyan Stadium," the club's update on the star read.

"Tau performed several fitness and football drills as part of his rehabilitation program to fully recover from his quadriceps muscle injury."

The club also announced that Mohamed El Shenawy's date of return will only be determined after scans are performed. El Shenawy was injured during the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter against Ivory Coast in Cameroon.

"El Shenawy is recovering well from his hamstring muscle injury and will undergo a scan on his leg once he arrives in Cairo to determine his expected return date to the team’s training sessions," the club statement added.

"Our goalkeeper picked up a hamstring muscle injury while participating with the Egyptian national football team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Mohamed El Shenawy performed several fitness drills on the sidelines of Thursday’s training session."

Mohamed Abdelmonem, meanwhile, also participated in a first training session with his club teammates after returning from the international duty with the Pharaohs.