Al Ahly issue Percy Tau injury update as Bafana Bafana prepare for Ethiopia

The fitness update on the South Africa star comes just as he was included in the squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Al Ahly have issued an update on Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, saying the attacker’s hamstring injury is nothing to worry about.

South Africa are set to clash against Ethiopia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup away match on October 9, before hosting Walia Ibex for the return fixture a few days later.

But there have been concerns about Tau’s fitness as he has not been participating in full training with Al Ahly.

The Cairo giants say he has since started light training after suffering a hamstring strain while on national duty with South Africa earlier this September.

“Tau doesn’t have any chronic injuries, he suffered this injury during his stay in his national team’s camp,” said Al Ahly head of medical staff Ahmed Abo-Ablaa, as per iDiski Times.

“When Percy returned to Egypt, we checked his current state, he’s suffering a partial hamstring tear, it’s nothing serious. The player started his solo training alongside his physical therapy. He’s recovering day after day and will be joining the team’s training in a week or so.”

Tau featured in Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

He lasted 78 minutes in the 0-0 draw against the Warriors away in Harare, before playing 77 minutes in the Black Stars encounter at FNB Stadium.

Bafana are on top of Group G following a point secured against Zimbabwe and the 1-0 victory over Ghana who are second with three points.

Their next opponents Ethiopia are third in this pool, also with three points but with an inferior head-to-head record to Ghana’s.

If Tau makes it for the back-to-back games against Ethiopia, it is yet to be seen if he will be fit enough to reproduce the kind of form he is usually known for to have a big say while in Bafana colours.