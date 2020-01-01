Akpom nets winner, Morsy sent off as Middlesbrough edge past Luton Town

The Nigerian forward notched his third goal of the season for the Boro while the Egypt international was given his marching orders

Chuba Akpom scored the only goal in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 victory over Luton Town while Sam Morsy was sent off in Wednesday’s Championship game.

The Nigerian forward has continued to turn heads since his arrival at Riverside Stadium in the summer from Greek Super League club PAOK Salonika.

The 25-year-old was afforded his 11th start of the season and made the most of the opportunity, helping his side to clinch their second consecutive victory.

Egypt international Morsy could not complete his 13thh game of the season for the Boro after he was punished for his indiscipline.

The former Wigan Athletic captain teamed up with Middlesbrough in the summer after ending his four-year stay with the club.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but missed several scoring chances in the first half to keep the scoreline remain at 0-0.

After the restart, Akpom then broke the deadlock with a fine effort in the 52nd minute after receiving a sumptuous assist from Marvin Johnson.

The Boro were then reduced to 10 men after Morsy was shown a straight red card for deliberately handling the ball in the penalty area.

Luton Town were awarded a penalty kick by referee Andy Davies but James Collins failed to covert his effort.

Akpom’s goal was, however, enough to ensure Neil Warnock’s men secured their eighth win of the season at Riverside Stadium.

The Nigerian forward featured for 77 minutes before he was replaced by the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Britt Assombalonga.

Akpom has now made 15 appearances for Middlesbrough this season, scoring two goals amid other dazzling displays.

The victory moved the Boro to the seventh spot on the Championship table after gathering 30 points from 19 games.

The attacker will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Middlesbrough take on Birmingham City in their next league game on December 19.